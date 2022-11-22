Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Towson

Current Records: Coppin State 3-3; Towson 4-0

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. They will take on the Coppin State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at SECU Arena. Towson will be strutting in after a victory while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the UNCG Spartans this past Thursday, sneaking past 56-53. Having forecasted a close win for Towson, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the game between Coppin State and the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 86-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Towson had enough points to win and then some against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in December of last year, taking their contest 89-75. Will Towson repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.