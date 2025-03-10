The No. 1 seed Towson Tigers (22-10) will try to take another step towards an NCAA Tournament berth when they face the No. 12 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (15-19) in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinals on Monday night. Towson finished atop the regular-season standings with a 16-2 record in league play, and it advanced to the semifinals with an 82-76 win over No. 8 seed Drexel on Sunday. Delaware was ahead of just three teams in the conference at the end of the regular season, but it has won three games in three days to keep its season alive. Towson swept the regular-season series between these teams.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Monday at CareFirst Arena on CBS Sports Network. Towson is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Towson vs. Delaware odds, while the over/under is 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Delaware vs. Towson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Delaware-Towson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Towson vs. Delaware spread: Towson -5.5

Towson vs. Delaware over/under: 144.5 points

Towson vs. Delaware money line: Towson -262, Delaware +212

Towson vs. Delaware picks: See picks here

Towson vs. Delaware streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Towson can cover

Towson only lost two conference games during the regular season, and both of those losses came by single digits on the road. The Tigers won the league by two games over UNC Wilmington, closing the regular season on a three-game winning streak. They got off to a strong start in the CAA Tournament, covering the spread as 4-point favorites in their 82-76 win over No. 8 seed Drexel.

Sophomore guard Dylan Williamson poured in 32 points on 12 of 19 shooting, including a 7 of 10 mark from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Tyler Tejada added 21 points for Towson's top duo, who are averaging more than 31 combined points this season. The Tigers are 16-1 in their last 17 games, and they have covered the spread in four of their last six contests. See which team to pick here.

Why Delaware can cover

Delaware finished the regular season on a six-game losing streak, but it has taken advantage of its new life in the postseason. The Fightin' Blue Hens rattled off three wins in three days over the weekend, winning two of those games as underdogs. They beat Campbell by 17 points as 1.5-point underdogs in the second round on Saturday before beating William & Mary by 22 points as 3.5-point underdogs on Sunday.

Senior forward John Camden poured in 36 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists in the win over William & Mary. All five Delaware starters scored in double figures in that game, while Camden and senior guard Erik Timko each posted double-doubles against Campbell on Saturday. The Fightin' Blue Hens lost both games against Towson during the regular season, but one of those losses came by just five points on the road last month. See which team to pick here.

How to make Towson vs. Delaware picks

The model has simulated Delaware vs. Towson 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Towson vs. Delaware, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Delaware vs. Towson spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 221-162 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.