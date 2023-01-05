Who's Playing

Drexel @ Towson

Current Records: Drexel 8-6; Towson 8-6

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons are 2-10 against the Towson Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Drexel and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dragons winning the first 65-61 at home and Towson taking the second 66-62.

Drexel picked up a 66-56 victory over the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday. Drexel's forward Amari Williams did his thing and had 18 points in addition to nine boards and six blocks.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the College of Charleston Cougars. Five players on Towson scored in the double digits: guard Nicolas Timberlake (14), guard Cam Holden (12), forward Charles Thompson (12), guard Nygal Russell (12), and guard Christian May (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cam Holden has had at least three steals.

The Dragons are expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Drexel's win lifted them to 8-6 while Towson's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Drexel can repeat their recent success or if Towson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson have won ten out of their last 12 games against Drexel.