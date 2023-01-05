Who's Playing
Drexel @ Towson
Current Records: Drexel 8-6; Towson 8-6
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons are 2-10 against the Towson Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Drexel and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dragons winning the first 65-61 at home and Towson taking the second 66-62.
Drexel picked up a 66-56 victory over the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday. Drexel's forward Amari Williams did his thing and had 18 points in addition to nine boards and six blocks.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the College of Charleston Cougars. Five players on Towson scored in the double digits: guard Nicolas Timberlake (14), guard Cam Holden (12), forward Charles Thompson (12), guard Nygal Russell (12), and guard Christian May (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cam Holden has had at least three steals.
The Dragons are expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Drexel's win lifted them to 8-6 while Towson's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Drexel can repeat their recent success or if Towson bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Towson have won ten out of their last 12 games against Drexel.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Towson 66 vs. Drexel 62
- Jan 03, 2022 - Drexel 65 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 09, 2020 - Towson 89 vs. Drexel 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Towson 92 vs. Drexel 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Drexel 72 vs. Towson 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Towson 94 vs. Drexel 92
- Jan 18, 2018 - Towson 90 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 65
- Feb 02, 2017 - Towson 104 vs. Drexel 103
- Jan 28, 2016 - Towson 77 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 50