The Iona Gaels look to stay hot when they take on the visiting Towson Tigers in a key non-conference matchup on Tuesday. The Tigers (1-4) finished third in the Colonial Athletic Association at 12-6 and were 19-13 overall in 2019-20. The Gaels (5-3), meanwhile, tied for sixth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference at 9-11 and were 12-17 overall a year ago. Iona has had a lot of success against current CAA teams, posting a 40-28 mark.

Tip-off from the Hynes Center in New Rochelle, N.Y., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Towson leads the all-time series 1-0, posting a 76-69 win in the only meeting on Dec. 22, 2016, at Las Vegas, Nev. The Gaels are seven-point favorites in the latest Towson vs. Iona odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Iona vs. Towson picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Towson vs. Iona spread: Iona -7

Towson vs. Iona over-under: 139 points

Towson vs. Iona money line: Towson +250, Iona -320

TOW: Has won at least 18 games in six of the last eight years

IONA: Is in its first season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who is in his 32nd year as head coach of a Division I program

Why Iona can cover



The Gaels have won three in a row and four of five. Senior guard Isaiah Ross leads the team, averaging 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He is hitting 50.8 percent of his shots, including 42.4 from 3-point range. He has scored 30 or more points twice and is coming off a 28-point, six-rebound performance against Coppin State.

Senior guard Asante Gist is also one of Iona's top options, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game. He is hitting 42.1 percent of his 3-pointers and is making 81.8 percent of his free throws. He poured in 24 points and dished out five assists in an 85-65 win over Coppin State on Wednesday. Last season, he appeared in 15 games with 13 starts before missing the rest of the season due to injury. He averaged 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Why Towson can cover

The Tigers are also coming off a victory over Coppin State, posting a 78-73 win on Saturday. Redshirt senior guard Zane Martin has led the way with two 20-plus scoring outings in five games. He had 27 against Buffalo on Nov. 27 and 25 against San Francisco a day earlier. For the season, Martin is averaging 14.2 points, five rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Also leading the Tigers is sophomore Nicolas Timberlake, who averages 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. He is hitting 42.3 percent of his 3-pointers and is shooting 82.4 percent from the free throw line. Timberlake opened the season with a 19-point performance against Virginia on Nov. 25 and had 18 points against Coppin State. He was the CAA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20, averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

