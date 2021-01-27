The James Madison Dukes will look for the season sweep when they take on the visiting Towson Tigers in Colonial Athletic Association action on Wednesday. The Dukes (7-5) defeated the Tigers (3-7) 81-72 on Jan. 16. Towson, which has lost two in a row, is tied for sixth in the CAA with Drexel at 2-3. This is the third road game in five days for the Tigers. James Madison, meanwhile, has won four of five and is second in the conference at 2-1.

Tip-off from the Atlantic Union Bank Center is slated for 4 p.m. ET. James Madison leads the all-time series 36-19, including a 21-5 advantage in games played at Harrisonburg. The Dukes are three-point favorites in the latest Towson vs. James Madison odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.5.

·Towson vs. James Madison spread: James Madison -3

Towson vs. James Madison over-under: 146.5 points

Towson vs. James Madison money line: James Madison -160, Towson +140



TOW: Is third in the CAA in field goal percentage defense at 42.6

JMU: Has a plus-8.1 scoring margin this season

Why James Madison can cover



The Dukes are led by senior guard Matt Lewis, who has hit at least one 3-pointer in 49 consecutive games, the longest active streak in Division I. Lewis leads James Madison in scoring at 21.3 points per game, connecting on 49.4 percent of his field goals, including 41.2 percent from 3-point range, and 72.7 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in all 12 games, including two double-doubles. He scored 30 points and dished out eight assists in the win at Towson earlier this season.

Also leading the Dukes is junior guard Vado Morse, who is coming off a 30-point performance in Sunday's win at Northeastern. He hit a blistering 55.6 percent of his field goals, including 45.5 percent of his 3-pointers in the game. For the season, Morse is averaging 13.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and two assists per game.

Why Towson can cover

Senior guard Zane Martin is one of five Tigers averaging more than seven points per game. He has scored in double figures in seven of nine games, including four 20-plus point performances. His best game was a 27-point effort against Buffalo on Nov. 27. For the season, he is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Also leading the Tigers is sophomore guard Nicolas Timberlake, who is averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He has reached double figures in seven of 10 games, including a career-high 19 points against Virginia on Nov. 25. He scored 10 points in the last meeting against James Madison. Last season, he was named CAA Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 19.9 minutes.

