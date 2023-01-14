Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Towson

Current Records: Monmouth 1-16; Towson 10-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. Towson and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at SECU Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens when they played on Wednesday, losing 72-59.

Meanwhile, Monmouth was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to the Hofstra Pride.

Towson is now 10-7 while Monmouth sits at 1-16. Towson is 2-4 after losses this season, the Hawks 1-14.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.