Who's Playing

Navy @ Towson

Current Records: Navy 5-4; Towson 8-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen's road trip will continue as they head to SECU Arena at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Towson Tigers. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Midshipmen were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 85-64 defeat to the West Virginia Mountaineers. A silver lining for Navy was the play of guard Austin Benigni, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Towson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-75 to the Clemson Tigers. Towson's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Nicolas Timberlake, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards, and forward Charles Thompson, who had 11 points along with nine rebounds.

The losses put Navy at 5-4 and Towson at 8-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Midshipmen are 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. Towsons have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.