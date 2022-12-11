Who's Playing

Navy @ Towson

Current Records: Navy 5-4; Towson 8-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen's road trip will continue as they head to SECU Arena at 4 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Towson Tigers. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Navy has to be aching after a bruising 85-64 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Wednesday. A silver lining for the Midshipmen was the play of guard Austin Benigni, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Towson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 80-75 to the Clemson Tigers. Towson's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Nicolas Timberlake, who had 21 points along with eight boards, and forward Charles Thompson, who had 11 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Navy is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Navy is now 5-4 while Towson sits at 8-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Midshipmen are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. Towsons have had an even harder time: they are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.