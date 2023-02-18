Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Towson

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 12-16; Towson 18-10

What to Know

The Towson Tigers and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers made easy work of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday and carried off a 95-72 victory.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T ended up a good deal behind the Monmouth Hawks when they played on Monday, losing 85-71. Despite their loss, North Carolina A&T got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Demetric Horton, who had 14 points, was the best among equals.

Towson's win lifted them to 18-10 while North Carolina A&T's defeat dropped them down to 12-16. We'll see if Towson can repeat their recent success or if North Carolina A&T bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.