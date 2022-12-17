Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Towson

Current Records: Northern Iowa 3-7; Towson 8-3

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will take on the Northern Iowa Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread favored the Tigers on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell in a 71-69 heartbreaker to the Navy Midshipmen.

Speaking of close games: Northern Iowa lost 72-69 to the South Florida Bulls on Monday on a last-minute half-court bomb from South Florida's guard Tyler Harris with 0:01 remaining. The Panthers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tytan Anderson (16), forward Cole Henry (10), guard Michael Duax (10), and guard Landon Wolf (10).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.