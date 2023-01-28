Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Towson

Current Records: William & Mary 9-13; Towson 15-7

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. William & Mary and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at SECU Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tribe sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Towson was able to grind out a solid win over the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday, winning 72-63.

William & Mary have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

William & Mary ended up a good deal behind Towson when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 75-60. Can the Tribe avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.