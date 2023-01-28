Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Towson
Current Records: William & Mary 9-13; Towson 15-7
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. William & Mary and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at SECU Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Tribe sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Towson was able to grind out a solid win over the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday, winning 72-63.
William & Mary have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
William & Mary ended up a good deal behind Towson when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 75-60. Can the Tribe avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Towson have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Towson 75 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 17, 2022 - Towson 91 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 31, 2021 - William & Mary 75 vs. Towson 74
- Jan 30, 2021 - William & Mary 84 vs. Towson 74
- Feb 20, 2020 - William & Mary 61 vs. Towson 51
- Jan 25, 2020 - Towson 70 vs. William & Mary 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - William & Mary 67 vs. Towson 65
- Dec 30, 2018 - William & Mary 71 vs. Towson 61
- Mar 04, 2018 - William & Mary 80 vs. Towson 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Towson 96 vs. William & Mary 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Towson 99 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - William & Mary 83 vs. Towson 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - Towson 82 vs. William & Mary 80
- Feb 13, 2016 - Towson 99 vs. William & Mary 82
- Dec 31, 2015 - Towson 76 vs. William & Mary 69