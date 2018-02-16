Trae Young 'really excited' after receiving pep talk from Oscar Robertson

Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson gave Oklahoma freshman Trae Young a surprise phone call on Wednesday to encourage the star of a slumping Sooners team that has dropped seven of their last nine games. The call came just a day after Oklahoma lost its fourth-straight game, 88-78 at Texas Tech.

"That was crazy. A crazy phone call," Young told ESPN. "[He told me] just how much he loved my game, how he enjoyed watching me play. He gave me a lot of encouragement, stuff like that.

"It means a lot. Whenever someone like that calls and wants to talk to you and watches your games all the time, that's a big day for me. I was really excited about that."

Young and the Sooners are in the midst of a free-fall not only in the national rankings, but also in the Big 12 standings. Once considered a dark-horse candidate to challenge for the regular season title, Oklahoma is now four games out of first place and tied for fifth place with Baylor.

Young, too, has struggled -- at least by his own lofty standards. Against the Red Raiders on Tuesday, he went 0 for 9 from the 3-point line and 4 of 16 from the floor, finishing well below his season points-per-game average of 29.1 with only 19.

Things won't get much easier for the Sooners in the final weeks of the regular season. They must face Texas on Saturday before heading to Lawrence to play Kansas on Big Monday, which is the start of a grueling stretch that will ultimately define and determine where this team is placed in the NCAA Tournament.

With the collective wisdom bestowed on Young by the Big O, this could be the spark Oklahoma needs to right the ship.