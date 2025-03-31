Former Oklahoma star and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is joining his alma mater as an assistant general manager for the basketball program, he announced on Monday. Young is the second active NBA player to join his alma mater in a GM role, joining Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Other notable college basketball GM appointments include former ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski at St. Bonaventure's and North Carolina hiring veteran NBA agent Jim Tanner in a similar role.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm accepting a role with OU basketball in being an assistant GM, as well as making a million dollar donation, to help kickstart this whole thing," Young said on NBA Today. "So it's exciting to be a part of this, and being from Norman and playing there, obviously it's exciting times. And I'm looking forward to being in this new role."

Young will also donate $1 million to OU's basketball program.

"Trae is a son of Norman, Oklahoma, and he's given so much to our city and its people," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "He has a strong affinity for this place and his commitment to ensuring our community is a thriving one is truly unmatched. ... With this appointment, we're taking his commitment to Norman and to OU to the next level, dedicating our mutual support together to the success of our men's basketball program."

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma was a one-and-done star with the Sooners. He led the nation in scoring and assists in his lone collegiate season. Oklahoma finished its 2024-25 campaign 20-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Porter Moser's tenure at the school.