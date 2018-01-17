Trae Young sets career-high in turnovers as Kansas State upsets No. 4 Oklahoma

Oklahoma freshman Trae Young committed 12 turnovers in an upset loss to Kansas State. USATSI

Trae Young has been the best player in college basketball this season by a pretty wide margin. The Oklahoma freshman is leading the NCAA in scoring and assists, and doing so all while leading the Sooners to a top-5 national ranking and into Big 12 title contention.

He has set unthinkable career highs in scoring, the latest coming Saturday with a 43-point offensive explosion. And he even tied the NCAA assist record earlier this season.

But on Tuesday night, as OU fell to Kansas State to drop to 4-2 in league play, the only career high he reached was in turnovers, topping his previous career-high of 9 set on Saturday with 12 in a mostly forgettable performance. All told, OU coughed it up 20 times to pave way for an upset in Manhattan, 87-69.

"I played terrible," Young said. "I blame a lot of this loss on me."

Young had, by his own standards, a pedestrian 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting and six assists. The long-range missiles we've all come to expect didn't land against the Wildcats, either, as he finished just 2 of 10 from deep and never caught a sustainable rhythm.

Credit where credit is due, though: Kansas State took it to the visiting Sooners as four Wildcats finished in double figures, including a combined 45 points from Barry Brown and Dean Wade to give them their first win over a ranked foe all season. The Wildcats shot 56.5 percent from the floor, knocked down 9 of 17 3-point attempts, and wreaked havoc on a team that has looked Final Four good all season.

And most importantly, Bruce Weber concocted a game plan that, somehow, slowed the Player of the Year frontrunner just enough to give Kansas State time to build out a lead it could handle. The result is the biggest win of the season for Kansas State that evens the Cats at 3-3 in league play with a daunting, yet winnable, two-game stretch that features TCU at home and a road game at Baylor.