Trae Young sets career-high in turnovers as Kansas State upsets No. 4 Oklahoma
Freshman had 12 turnovers and 20 points as the Wildcats rattled him and kept OU on its heels
Trae Young has been the best player in college basketball this season by a pretty wide margin. The Oklahoma freshman is leading the NCAA in scoring and assists, and doing so all while leading the Sooners to a top-5 national ranking and into Big 12 title contention.
He has set unthinkable career highs in scoring, the latest coming Saturday with a 43-point offensive explosion. And he even tied the NCAA assist record earlier this season.
But on Tuesday night, as OU fell to Kansas State to drop to 4-2 in league play, the only career high he reached was in turnovers, topping his previous career-high of 9 set on Saturday with 12 in a mostly forgettable performance. All told, OU coughed it up 20 times to pave way for an upset in Manhattan, 87-69.
"I played terrible," Young said. "I blame a lot of this loss on me."
Young had, by his own standards, a pedestrian 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting and six assists. The long-range missiles we've all come to expect didn't land against the Wildcats, either, as he finished just 2 of 10 from deep and never caught a sustainable rhythm.
Credit where credit is due, though: Kansas State took it to the visiting Sooners as four Wildcats finished in double figures, including a combined 45 points from Barry Brown and Dean Wade to give them their first win over a ranked foe all season. The Wildcats shot 56.5 percent from the floor, knocked down 9 of 17 3-point attempts, and wreaked havoc on a team that has looked Final Four good all season.
And most importantly, Bruce Weber concocted a game plan that, somehow, slowed the Player of the Year frontrunner just enough to give Kansas State time to build out a lead it could handle. The result is the biggest win of the season for Kansas State that evens the Cats at 3-3 in league play with a daunting, yet winnable, two-game stretch that features TCU at home and a road game at Baylor.
-
Gamecocks stop UK, muddy SEC picture
Kentucky losing this game probably cost it a shot at earning a high NCAA Tournament seed
-
Duke, KU with most McDonald's AA's
Kentucky and UNC are just behind the Blue Devils and Jayhawks
-
John Calipari drills half-court shot
Cal's form wasn't pretty, but when it works, it works
-
Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Purdue basketball and locked in a play for Tuesd...
-
Podcast: Duke, Kansas get big wins
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball
-
Bob Huggins surprises Self with pullover
The Mountaineers' coach surprised Self with a pullover -- and Self actually wore it during...
Add a Comment