Iowa State sniper Milan Momcilovic is one of the top shooters available in college basketball's transfer portal and is commanding attention from just about every program in need of perimeter weaponry next season as the nation's top-ranked uncommitted player following ex- Kansas star Flory Bidunga's recent pledge to Louisville.

After setting a program record by draining 49.3% of his 3-point attempts — the highest mark of a player to attempt at least 125 shots from the arc for the Cyclones — Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points per game as a junior and brings three seasons of starting experience with him to his next destination.

Momcilovic leaves Iowa State third all-time in career 3-pointers made, second in career 3-pointers per game, fifth all-time in consecutive games with a 3-pointer and first all-time in games with at least five made 3-pointers.

In other words, one of the greatest shooters in Big 12 history is available on the open market.

Undoubtedly a plug-and-play starter next season for a top-25 program, Momcilovic provides versatility at forward whose combination of size, perimeter touch and offensive polish makes him an attractive for teams experiencing roster fluidity this cycle. Momcilovic is commanding immediate high-major interest from programs with national championship aspirations.

"Milan is arguably the most efficient and prolific shot-maker in all of college basketball," 247Sports national college basketball analyst Travis Branham said. "He stands 6-foot-8 and has a flamethrower for a jumper who can drill shots off the catch and pull. His efficiency and ability to make shots will be extremely coveted amongst the top programs in the country."

College basketball rankings: Arizona rises in way-too-early Top 25 And 1 after landing two transfer guards Gary Parrish

Florida

Stylistically, the Gators are one of the more intriguing options at the top of hunt for frontcourt help next season. Todd Golden has shown in his infancy at Florida he's a Jedi master at getting the most out of his players, emphasizing pace offensively. Elite guard play is part of the expectation in Gainesville and means Momcilovic would have ample opportunity from the perimeter to score after penetration from teammates. Starring for the Gators could significantly boost Momcilovic's production and national profile. The Gators could use him as a replacement for Thomas Haugh, who is expected to be a lottery pick in June's 2026 NBA Draft.

Kansas

Another program that checks multiple boxes and would make sense for Momcilovic is Kansas. Bill Self has long valued forwards who can stretch defenses and operate within a structured offense and Momcilovic's high basketball IQ would make him an instant contributor in Lawrence given what's left in the Jayhawks' rotation. Kansas also offers the exposure and a virtual guaranteed NCAA Tournament appearance, too.

North Carolina

With first-year coach Michael Malone looking to make a splash with a healthy number of transfer additions, his pedigree at the NBA level for getting the most out of his sharpshooters should aid the Tar Heels in pursuit. Most importantly, however, is the money aspect and how much it would take to actually sign a player of Momcilovic's caliber. He'll command a top-end deal given his impact and right now, North Carolina has it to spend. Malone's on a six-year deal in Chapel Hill and will have enough resources and buy-in from boosters in Year 1 to field an NCAA Tournament-ready starting five.

Kentucky

Another program with cap space this offseason, the Wildcats desperately need perimeter scoring help and Momcilovic would provide scheme-fit explosive at the offensive end of the floor. Kentucky's offensive system would allow Momcilovic to operate both as a scorer and facilitator. The Wildcats ranked 40th nationally in offensive efficiency this season. That's not good enough. Momcilovic would change that outlook dramatically. Mark Pope's success with sniper Koby Brea during the 2024-25 campaign could be an attractive pitch to Momcilovic's camp.