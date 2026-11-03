Trey Kaufman-Renn will be available for No. 17 Kansas' season opener against Fordham on Monday. The former Purdue star forward is currently eligible to play during the 2026-27 season after being granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, according to online court records.

Kaufman-Renn did not play in Kansas' exhibition game against Duke days after being cleared to play. He is seeking an unprecedented sixth year of eligibility, which differs from the traditional five-for-five cases players are currently suing for in court.

The former Purdue star played five seasons with the program before joining the Jayhawks. However, since he redshirted his first year, he has only played four years of college basketball despite being a Class of 2021 high school recruit.

After signing with Purdue out of high school, Kaufman-Renn didn't suit up during the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in early November 2021 that required surgery. After redshirting during his freshman season, Kaufman-Renn played four subsequent years and developed into one of the best power forwards in the sport.

Kansas was already over the 15-man roster limit after adding back Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. — two players who played last season for the Jayhawks and are seeking a fifth year of eligibility — but was able to add the former Purdue star after freshman guard Grant Mordini suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury.

Why TKR's case is different from others

Kaufman-Renn is one scholastic year older than athletes fighting in court for an additional season. Under the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, Kaufman-Renn's college eligibility would've run out because he technically was on a roster for five seasons, despite playing in just four of those years.

The difference with Kaufman-Renn is that the first of his five college seasons was spent redshirting. He didn't play his freshman year. Although he started his college career in a different year (2021), he still only played four seasons of college basketball.

What is complicated about Kaufman-Renn's case is that he was drafted No. 59 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves this past summer. However, seniors who have exhausted their eligibility are automatically eligible for the NBA Draft. They don't technically have to "declare" for the draft, which is part of the distinction that high-major conferences are fighting over right now.

If a player declares for the draft — as former St. John's star RJ Luis Jr. did — he can't return to play college sports.

Kaufman-Renn averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during the 2025-26 season at Purdue and would've likely been a preseason All-American if he were guaranteed to be eligible this season. With Kaufman-Renn, White and Council, the Jayhawks have a roster capable of competing at the top of the Big 12.