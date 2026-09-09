Former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn took a major step toward securing a sixth year of eligibility on Wednesday when Clark County Circuit Court No. 6 Judge Kyle P. Williams granted him a temporary restraining order against the NCAA. There is no court date set for Kaufman-Renn to determine whether he will be granted a preliminary injunction.

Kaufman-Renn, a 2021 high school graduate, is seeking a sixth year and fifth season of eligibility to play during the 2026-27 season. Despite being granted a TRO, his path to suiting up is far more complicated than his peers who graduated high school a year later and are arguing to be included in the new age-based eligibility model the NCAA introduced earlier this summer.

During his freshman season at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn didn't suit up after suffering a knee injury in early November 2021 that required surgery. After redshirting, Kaufman-Renn played four subsequent seasons and developed into one of the best forwards in college basketball. Minnesota selected Kaufman-Renn with the No. 59 pick in June's NBA Draft, but he reportedly never signed a contract with Minnesota,

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Kaufman-Renn said that he has been in contact with at least "six or seven schools." If he is granted a preliminary injunction to play this season, Kaufman-Renn would instantly become one of the best and most experienced players on the market.

Here are some destinations for Kaufman-Renn as he fights to be eligible for a sixth year.

Never count out LSU

This fits into the "why not" category. LSU has been aggressive in using court rulings to field a roster for this season with players who may or may not be eligible. Even though LSU has RJ Luis Jr. (technically) on its roster, Kaufman-Renn's case is still more complicated.

Luis left college early for the draft and can argue that he would still fit in the five-for-five model. For Kaufman-Renn, he would fit under five-for-five because he had five years to play five college seasons. To counter that point, Kaufman-Renn can argue that he wouldn't have taken the redshirt season had he known this might be the case.

LSU's roster is a mess. The Tigers have four players guaranteed to be eligible and a handful more — like Luis, Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark — who are temporarily eligible. It would be ironic if LSU added Kaufman-Renn because it would solidify the all-in strategy of building a roster of players who might not play this season.

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Kentucky has room on roster

Kentucky has a vacancy at the forward spot after Mitchell elected to return to Missouri after initially committing to Kentucky. Because of the SEC's intra-conference transfer rules — which prohibit an athlete from transferring within the conference after the transfer portal window closes and opens — Mitchell realized the best path to being eligible was returning to Missouri.

The Wildcats have been active in the transfer portal this offseason, highlighted by the addition of former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic. The roadblock Kentucky, LSU and other SEC schools could run into is that Kaufman-Renn was drafted and played in the NBA's Summer League. Because Kaufman-Renn was out of eligibility, he was auto-enrolled in the NBA Draft and didn't technically declare. Still, it could prevent him from playing in the SEC.

Kaufman-Renn could replace Peat at Arizona

Arizona's biggest need after Koa Peat remained in the NBA Draft was finding a starting-level power forward. The Wildcats did land one in former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey after he was granted a fifth year of eligibility, but it shouldn't stop them from making a run at Kaufman-Renn if he's available.

Adding Kaufman-Renn would bolster Arizona's frontcourt that already includes potential first-round pick Motiejus Krivas and Swiss Army Knife forward Ivan Kharchenkov. Landing Kaufman-Renn would give Arizona a strong argument as a preseason top-five team and the consensus favorite to win the Big 12 despite key five-for-five additions by Texas Tech during the last month.

Kansas could use experienced player

Staying in the Big 12, another team that makes sense is Kansas. The Jayhawks are welcoming in five-star freshman Tyran Stokes to the program but lack experience down low. Kansas is projected to start Christian Reeves (19 career starts) and Paul Mbiya (21 career games) in the frontcourt.

Reeves, who transferred in from Charleston this offseason, underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason and missed some summer workouts at Kansas as he recovered. Kaufman-Renn has appeared in 147 games (112 starts) and would be far and away Kansas' most experienced player.

Purdue not an option

Kaufman-Renn spent five seasons with Purdue and developed into one of the best power forwards in college basketball. Still, a return to West Lafayette might not be in the cards.

Kaufman-Renn told reporters on Tuesday that there hasn't been "any giant conversation" about him returning to Purdue. Those comments track with what Purdue coach Matt Painter said last month about Kaufman-Renn potentially returning for another season of college basketball.

"Trey wouldn't apply for this, I don't think, because he redshirted and then he had four years, even though everything can be battled these days," Painter said earlier this month. "But our other two guys, there's just no way that we could take them back just because these other guys, it's their turn, right? You've given that word. You're putting guys in tough spots.

"The stability that we have at Purdue allows us to do that and move on because I think it helps your program. But I wouldn't be against any of those guys, whether it was Braden Smith or Fletcher (Loyer), if they went somewhere else and the money was extreme. I would support that 100%."

While it's become common for players fighting for an extra year of eligibility to return to where they played last season (see Mark Mitchell at Missouri), it sounds like Kaufman-Renn will be playing elsewhere if he's ruled eligible.

After Kaufman-Renn was granted a TRO on Wednesday, he announced on social media he would not return to Purdue.