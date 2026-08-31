More chaos could be on the horizon in the ever-changing landscape of college basketball eligibility. The Indianapolis Star reported that former Purdue star forward Trey Kaufman-Renn filed a lawsuit in Indiana that could grant him an extra year of eligibility to play during the 2026-27 college basketball season. Kaufman-Renn has a hearing with the Clark County Circuit Court in Indiana on Tuesday that will determine his status for the upcoming college season.

Kaufman-Renn, a 2021 high school graduate, is seeking a sixth year and fifth season of eligibility. Kaufman-Renn didn't suit up during the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in early November 2021 that required surgery. After redshirting, Kaufman-Renn played four subsequent seasons and developed into one of the best forwards in college basketball.

Even amid unprecedented circumstances that have seen players who previously declared for the NBA Draft – such as LSU and former St. John's forward RJ Luis Jr. – attempting to return to college basketball, Kaufman-Renn's case is more unique. The players seeking an extra year of eligibility via the courts are those who graduated high school in 2022 and played four seasons of college basketball in four years.

Kaufman-Renn doesn't fit that bill.

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The root of the NCAA's eligibility chaos stems from Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granting a class-wide preliminary injunction requiring the NCAA to declare athletes from the high school class of 2022 eligible last month. Although the ruling initially opened the door for every 2022 high school graduate to seek a bonus year of eligibility – regardless of sport – the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the NCAA a stay earlier this month that reversed the judge's decision.

Things have gotten more tangled in the past few weeks as eligibility cases in Ohio and Tennessee both received stay orders, effectively putting those players on pause while those cases await a hearing. In other words, expect more lawsuits in the coming days and weeks with the season just over two months away.

In the midst of Kaufman-Renn's lawsuit, here is what it means and the potential ripple effects of his unexpected decision.

Does Kaufman-Renn actually have a case to play in 2026-27?

Kaufman-Renn's eligibility case is complicated. The most important distinction to know is that he is one grade year older than athletes fighting in the courts for an additional season. Under the new age-based model, Kaufman-Renn's eligibility would've run out because he technically was on a college roster for five seasons, despite playing in just four of those years.

More important context: In college basketball, playing one minute in a game burns your redshirt year, unless you get a waiver. It's why some players elect not to play instead of making a handful of appearances in garbage time if they're not in the regular rotation. One recent example is Arizona guard Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James. He didn't play in a game last season to preserve his redshirt.

The different situation with Kaufman-Renn is that the first of his five seasons in college was used as a redshirt year. He didn't play. So although he started his college career in a different year (2021), he still only played four seasons.

That's why his case is different and could get complicated fast.

It also doesn't help that individual high-major conferences have taken a stand in recent weeks about professionals returning to the college ranks. Kaufman-Renn could fall under that umbrella because he was drafted No. 59 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in summer league in July.

Kaufman-Renn reportedly hasn't signed his contract with Minnesota. The Timberwolves currently have Zyon Pullin, Rocco Zikarsky and Enrique Freeman on two-way contracts and don't have an open spot unless Minnesota signs Kaufman-Renn to a standard contract or gives a standard deal to any of the three two-way players.

So how will a judge interpret this situation? We'll have to wait and see.

Where does he play next season? Purdue or elsewhere

If a judge sides with Kaufman-Renn and grants him an injunction to play, he would immediately become the best player available in the transfer portal. Although Kaufman-Renn could bypass the portal and return to Purdue, that might not be feasible. The Boilermakers currently have 16 players on their roster and are awaiting the eligibility status of Enzo Shahrvin, who is a prized incoming recruit from the international ranks.

Purdue coach Matt Painter was candid in an interview with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein about Kaufman-Renn potentially returning for another season of college basketball, going so far as to say his former star forward "wouldn't apply" for an extra year of eligibility.

"Trey wouldn't apply for this, I don't think, because he redshirted and then he had four years, even though everything can be battled these days," Painter said earlier this month. "But our other two guys, there's just no way that we could take them back just because these other guys, it's their turn, right? You've given that word. You're putting guys in tough spots.

"The stability that we have at Purdue allows us to do that and move on because I think it helps your program. But I wouldn't be against any of those guys, whether it was Braden Smith or Fletcher (Loyer), if they went somewhere else and the money was extreme. I would support that 100%."

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With the "Big Three" of Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, Purdue was one of the most consistent programs in the sport over the last four seasons. The Boilermakers reached the national title game in 2024 and advanced to the Elite Eight during the final season in which those three players played together.

If a return to Purdue is not in the cards, who could be interested in Kaufman-Renn? The simple answer is any team that needs an All-American-caliber forward. Kaufman-Renn would immediately become the most in-demand super senior player on the market, in part because names like Darrion Williams, Donovan Dent and Jaxon Kohler are off the board.

Kaufman-Renn needs to become eligible first, which could be an uphill climb, but he would make an immediate impact for any team he joined. Then again, if the last few weeks have taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected, and we might not know who is eligible and who is not until games are played during the first week of November.