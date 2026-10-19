Former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is seeking a sixth year of eligibility, signed with Kansas on Monday. The school said in a release that Kaufman-Renn began practicing with Kansas last week and would take the roster spot of freshman guard Grant Mordini, who suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury last month.

A class of 2021 high school recruit, Kaufman-Renn has already been in college for five seasons, but since he redshirted his first year, he has only played four years of college basketball.

"Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had a tremendous career at Purdue, has enrolled in classes, and is practicing with us as of Sunday," Kansas coach Bill Self said in the release. "He reached the national championship game, the Elite 8 and the Sweet 16 at Purdue and has been extremely well-drilled and well-coached. Even though it's late in the process, because of his basketball IQ, we think his transition will be quicker than most put in the same circumstance."

Inside Trey Kaufman-Renn's case for a sixth year of eligibility: Does the former Purdue star have a case? Cameron Salerno

Kaufman-Renn, a 2021 high school graduate, is seeking a sixth year and fifth season of eligibility. Kaufman-Renn didn't suit up during the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in early November 2021 that required surgery. After redshirting, Kaufman-Renn played four subsequent seasons and developed into one of the best forwards in college basketball.

Earlier this month, Kaufman-Renn was granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, according to online court records.

Kaufman-Renn joins Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. — two players who played last season for Kansas and are seeking a fifth year of eligibility — as late additions to the Jayhawks' 2026-27 roster.

Will TKR actually play this season?

The first question everyone seems to ask about Kaufman-Renn is: Will he actually play this season?

The simple answer? It's complicated.

The most important distinction to note is that Kaufman-Renn is one grade year older than athletes fighting in court for an additional season. Under the new age-based model, Kaufman-Renn's eligibility would've run out because he technically was on a college roster for five seasons, despite playing in just four of those years.

More important context: In college basketball, playing one minute in a game burns your redshirt year, unless you get a waiver. It's why some players elect not to play, rather than make a handful of garbage-time appearances if they're not in the regular rotation. One recent example is Arizona guard Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James. He didn't play in a game last season to preserve his redshirt year, which wouldn't technically matter under the new age-based eligibility system that starts this season.

The difference with Kaufman-Renn is that the first of his five college seasons was spent redshirting. He didn't play. So, although he started his college career in a different year (2021), he still only played four seasons.

What complicates this case even further is that Kaufman-Renn was drafted No. 59 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. One important thing to note is that seniors who have exhausted their eligibility are automatically eligible for the NBA Draft. They don't have to technically "declare," which is part of the distinction that high-major conferences are fighting right now: If you "declared" for the draft — such as RJ Luis Jr. — you can't return to college.

So, let's say TKR is eligible. How much does he help Kansas?

Adding a player of Kaufman-Renn's caliber less than two weeks before the season begins is a game-changer for Kansas. If Kaufman-Renn played this season, he would undoubtedly be a preseason All-American after he averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during the 2025-26 season at Purdue.

Kansas has been busy adding players seeking a fifth year of eligibility in recent weeks, with Kaufman-Renn the latest example. White and Council were both key members of Kansas' 2025-26 squad and would be surefire starters this season, if they're ultimately granted a fifth year.

White, Council and Kaufman-Renn would project to start next to Tyran Stokes — the potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft — and Keanu Dawes. That starting lineup, plus key bench players such as Taylen Kinney, Leroy Blyden Jr., Kohl Rosario, and Paul Mbiya, would make Kansas a surefire top-10 team entering the season.

2027 NBA Mock Draft: Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith Jr., Stefan Joksimovic headline top picks before season starts Adam Finkelstein

The question now becomes, will Kaufman-Renn actually play? The answer to that question will determine the floor and ceiling of this roster. The Jayhawks open the 2026-27 season against Fordham on Nov. 2 and have a key game the following week against Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

For now, Kansas will be in wait-and-see mode to see if the former Purdue star will play a sixth year of college basketball.

Kansas' 2026-27 projected starting lineup (if TKR is eligible this season)

G: Melvin Council Jr

G: Tre White

F: Tyran Stokes

F: Keanu Dawes

F: Trey Kaufman-Renn

Top bench options: G Taylen Kinney, G Leroy Blyden Jr., G Kohl Rosario, C Christian Reeves, G Dennis Parker Jr., C Paul Mbiya, G Luke Barnett, G Trent Perry, F Davion Adkins