You get a real feel for different teams' strengths and weaknesses throughout the long, grueling regular season, but the draw is everything once March Madness arrives.

Let's dive into this week's edition of 10 Trends and some make-or-break X-Factors for tournament teams. Here's the teams you do (or don't) want to see.

1. Inside a concerning trend for Alabama

Alabama wants to take 3s and limit 3s. That checks out from a math perspective. But the interior defense has not been a real strength for the Tide. Numerous SEC big men have had a field day against their frontline.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Careful what you wish for, but it's not unrealistic for Alabama to potentially see a No. 7 seed Marquette in the second round. That would be just fine for the Crimson Tide. Marquette has very little beef on the interior. Conversely, a team like Memphis -- which has ramped up the low-post touches for Dain Dainja -- could be a chore.

2. Arkansas turning lead guards' water off

Boogie Fland's season-ending thumb injury changed John Calipari's rotation drastically. The Razorbacks now play just seven guys. All of them are 6-foot-4 or taller.

In the last month or so, Arkansas has turned its season around with improved perimeter defense. There are small lead guards littered all across the SEC. Very few are having much success against this Arkansas team that is big at the point of attack with DJ Wagner and Johnell Davis, physical on the wing with Billy Richmond and Adou Thiero potentially looming and has multiple shot-blockers on the back end, -- namely Trevon Brazile, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic. These Hawgs are a tough matchup for small guards and there's proof in the pudding.

If Arkansas makes the NCAA Tournament, its defense on lead guards will be a big reason why.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Hypothetically, if a 10-seeded Arkansas got paired with a 2-seed Michigan State that leans heavily on smaller guards like Tre Holloman, Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson, Arkansas has the personnel -- and a proof of concept -- to match up quite well.

3. Purdue's struggles against big wings continue

Purdue might be really happy if its initial Selection Sunday draw doesn't feature a matchup against a big-time wing. That archetype has given the Boilermakers fits multiple times throughout conference play because Purdue doesn't have the perfect answer. The Boilermakers' go-to lineup is basically three small guards next to Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst. That forces some awkward mismatches with a 6-foot-6 wing.

Purdue has the flexibility to pivot to Cam Heide or Myles Colvin, who are more than serviceable defensively (Colvin, especially, has shown moments of terrific defense). However, both guys aren't making 3s at a high clip, so Matt Painter's hands are a bit tied.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Purdue is on that No. 4-seed line. Pairing in the same quadrant with a team like Arizona -- who has talented, physical wings like KJ Lewis or Carter Bryant -- would not be ideal.

4. Texas A&M losing the battle against dynamic shooters

The Aggies have built a top-10 defense, but shooters have blazed the nets against them lately. Buzz Williams' club can overwhelm opponents with its physicality and size. Scoring at the rim against the Aggies is a chore, and they swarm to the ball and force turnovers at a 20% clip. That ranks just a hair outside the top-40 nationally.

But Texas A&M cedes plenty of catch-and-shoot 3s. Only two high-major defenses allow more unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s, which is the highest-value 3-pointer to take. If you can get out, run and move the ball with a purpose against the swarming defense, there are open 3-pointers to be found. Lately, Texas A&M has had major issues containing the top shooter on the scouting report.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Texas A&M is in an awkward spot. It could easily be in that 2-to-4-seed range. Regardless, any quadrant with Louisville would be a problem. Reyne Smith is one of the top shooters in America. He could have a field day if the Aggies weren't careful.

5. Same ole, same ole with Baylor

We've talked about it all year long, but elite shooters get way too comfortable against this Baylor defense. Scott Drew and his staff know its a problem, but it keeps popping up game after game.

It's the same story, different day.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Baylor is on thin ice for an at-large bid, but still has hopes of advancing thanks to its high-end talent. Avoiding a date with a 6-seed like Missouri would be ideal. Caleb Grill is the head of the snake, but Mizzou can heat it up from downtown in a hurry against a disconnected defense.

6. West Virginia's outstanding process

West Virginia is one of the best defenses in the country at limiting spot-up 3s. Sencire Harris is a terrific on-ball defender, and Darian DeVries' gameplan to play two-on-two and stay home on shooters forces teams to beat West Virginia either in the post or with off-the-dribble, contested jumpers.

There's a real sample size of West Virginia just suffocating the top sniper on the scouting report and limiting their attempts.

Selection Sunday lookahead: West Virginia could very well see Creighton in the first round. I don't love that matchup for the Mountaineers. Ryan Kalkbrenner could give West Virginia's undersized frontcourt some serious problems, and Steven Ashworth is one of the top off-the-dribble snipers in the country. He hits the shots that West Virginia tries to coax.

7. Top guy on the scouting report against Maryland

I'm not entirely sure what to make of it because Maryland's defense has some real bite, but the No. 1 guy on the scouting report keeps getting their numbers against the Terps in the last month or so.

Selection Sunday lookahead: If that trend continues into March, that can be a bit scary if that alpha is feeling good about themselves in a nip-and-tuck game down the stretch. For example, Marquette is a completely different team when Kam Jones is on. Maryland knows that all too well from the non-conference tilt when Jones erupted for 28 points. A heliocentric team would be one I'd want to avoid if I was Maryland. Ole Miss or BYU would not be easy matchups, but they're more of an "everybody eats" crew.

8. Marquette on the boards

Interior defense and rebounding was a major concern in the preseason, and it has come to fruition with Marquette. Elite offensive rebounds have been a problem for Shaka Smart's club.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Georgia would be a 10-seed that I would not want to draw if I was Marquette. The Dawgs have terrific size at all five positions and they're incredibly deep. They hit the glass with reckless abandon over and over again. A team like Utah State or maybe even West Virginia might be a touch more manageable.

9. Clemson eliminating spot-up 3s

Clemson, like West Virginia, is one of the best teams at taking away those ultra-valuable, catch-and-shoot 3s. Especially open ones. The Tigers have not allowed double-digit, unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s in a single game since Dec. 7 against Kentucky.

Miami : two unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s

: two unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s NC State : Zero unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s

: Zero unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s Florida State : three unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s

: three unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s Virginia : three unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s

: three unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s Boston College: five unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s

five unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s Virginia Tech: five unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s

Selection Sunday lookahead: When its not punting the ball out of bounds, Michigan's double-big lineup creates plenty of unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s. Clemson and Michigan could easily be the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in a region, respectively. If that's the Round of 32 game, the Tigers match up extremely well. They have the bigs to combat Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. It has the defensive scheme to take away those 3s. The Tigers would make life hard for a Michigan team already floundering down the stretch.

10. Zags make life tough in Round II

Mark Few revamped the rotation in late January to get Emmanuel Innocenti -- the Zags' best perimeter defender -- on the floor way more. But Nolan Hickman has also ramped it up on that end. Gonzaga's defense is up to No. 35 nationally, which is the neighborhood it needs to be in.

If Gonzaga's defense gets a second look, it rarely goes well for you.

Selection Sunday lookahead: Gonzaga's nonconference schedule was packed with potential tournament teams like Baylor, San Diego State, UConn, Kentucky, UCLA, Indiana and West Virginia. Gonzaga would probably relish a rematch for all of 'em.