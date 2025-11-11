Last season, 71 freshmen averaged north of 10 points, headlined by National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg. That was the highest mark since 2019-20, largely due to COVID seniors and thousands of transfers sopping up opportunities and partially due to some down freshman hauls.

Not all five-star prospects are created equal. This year's batch of freshmen look poised to leave a serious fingerprint on the 2025-26 campaign. The departure of the COVID seniors certainly helps open up spots, but these freshmen also look ... different.

The early trends are extremely promising.

Through eight days, the Class of 2025 is absolutely balling. 11 freshmen are averaging 20 or more points. 117 diaper dandies are at 10 points or higher! Obviously, we're navigating with small sample sizes and the blessing (or curse, if you're TCU) of "buy" games.

But it's crystal clear that we're already hurtling toward some of the most compelling Freshman of the Year races across the high-major landscape in recent memory.

Let's dive into some of the names you know and others to get familiar with, starting in the ACC.

ACC boasts deep crew of balling freshmen

Frontrunners

Cameron Boozer, Duke: The double-double machine can do everything you want from a modern 4-man. He's quickly become the alpha of this No. 4 Duke team, and Jon Scheyer can utilize him in a ton of different ways thanks to his plus vision, footwork, power and spot-up shooting. It feels like you may need a Herculean effort to hold Boozer below that 16-and-12 threshold heading into Tuesday's game at Army at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or via CBS Sports App) Caleb Wilson, UNC: Wilson's stock is soaring after Friday's dominant 24-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, four-steal showing against Kansas. He is the Tar Heels' emotional leader who plays both ends of the floor with a ridiculous motor and mixes in some tantalizing court-vision and unguardable fadeaway jumpers. Wilson is just a dawg, who has provided No. 18 UNC with some nastiness that it was missing. Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech: Avdalas blowtorched Providence for 33 points Saturday, announcing to the slow-to-arrive masses that he is here to stay. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound, Greek wing operates as Virginia Tech's lead guard and completely changes the Hokies' ceiling. He has to take strides in the right direction defensively, but Avdalas is so clearly a hooper, who is capable of being an offensive engine. If he continues this ascension, Avdalas will be a first-round pick in 2026. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville: Brown has to share the sugar with a loaded Louisville backcourt, but his eye-popping moments will keep him in the mix for ACC Freshman of the Year. The deeeeeep range, the pace, the playmaking and the burgeoning rack attacks are the good stuff. Brown's Tuesday date with No. 9 Kentucky will be illuminating.

In the mix: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford; Matt Able, NC State; Mo Sylla, Georgia Tech; Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse; Shelton Henderson, Miami

Deep-cut sleeper: Omari Witherspoon, Pitt

The skinny: This influx of difference-making freshmen could be the kickstart of the ACC revival. Boozer, Avdalas, Wilson and Brown are driving winning for their respective clubs. They're not just the ACC's best freshmen. They will also be among the 10 best players in the ACC at large. Plus, the overall depth in this crop of ACC freshmen is hard to ignore. Okorie (55 combined points in two games) is a jet-quick lead guard who is an absolute killer. He could vault into the top tier of ACC freshmen if Stanford can keep its head above water.

Editor's note: Virginia stud forward Thijs De Ridder is technically listed as a freshman, but functionally, the 22-year-old Belgian star is a junior. The NCAA awarded De Ridder two years of eligibility in July, so he is not included in this exercise.

Fearsome Foursome atop the SEC freshmen pecking order

Frontrunners

Nate Ament, Tennessee: It's not always going to look pretty, but Ament is going to be extremely productive for the No. 20 Vols this season. He's seventh in the SEC in scoring through the first week, averaging over 20 points a night. The usage isn't going anywhere. Tennessee's entire offense runs through Ament and point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and the five-star freshman forward has shown flashes of being a diligent defender as well. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas: Acuff scored 16 points and dished out six dimes in a road loss against a Michigan State defense that could be one of the best units in the country. Acuff's defense and decision-making need to improve, but that's to be expected for a young gun. Acuff is so clearly one of the top lead guards in this league. He is a freight train when he can get downhill. If No. 21 Arkansas can dial up more creative ways for that to happen, Acuff will give Ament a serious run for SEC Freshman of the Year. Meleek Thomas, Arkansas: Thomas is a slippery driver who is just wired to score. His bag is stocked full with nifty floaters, deep 3s, turbo drives and a crafty understanding of angles. A barrage of buckets is ahead for the former five-star freshman, who will turn a corner from good to great if he can remove a few of the rogue jumpers from his arsenal. Malachi Moreno, Kentucky: Good things keep happening for Kentucky when Moreno is on the floor. The 7-foot big man is already the best-passing center on this Wildcats roster, which is essential in a Mark Pope offense. The size, defense, IQ, rebounding and feel is also so encouraging. Moreno is not leaving this loaded UK rotation anytime soon.

In the mix: Eli Ellis, South Carolina; Jasper Johnson, Kentucky; Sebastian Williams-Adams, Auburn

Deep-cut sleeper: Amari Allen, Alabama

The skinny: Early returns suggest some sharp evaluations from SEC coaches. Ellis' bucket-getting has translated right away at South Carolina. Williams-Adams looks like an invaluable two-way difference-maker for Auburn, who helps improve the interior defense (one of the Tigers' biggest preseason worries) in a major way.

But this Freshman of the Year race is more straightforward than most. If it's not Ament or one of the two Arkansas guards, I'd be stunned.

The Big Three in the Big 12

Frontrunners

Darryn Peterson, Kansas: Peterson is just different because you can play blanketing defense, and yet, it simply does not matter. Peterson has already proven to be one of the most dangerous 3-point shooters in the country, but he's virtually unstoppable at every area of the floor right now. Midrange pull-ups, floaters, contested movement jumpers, swervy drives, stop-and-pop runners and everything in between. He's been the best freshman in all of college basketball, so far. Peterson is the total package and may have to shoulder even more on-ball responsibilities to get Kansas out of the mud. AJ Dybantsa, BYU: Dybantsa has provided just about everything you could ask for, so far, heading into Tuesday's game vs. Delaware at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or via CBS Sports App). He just has physical tools that you cannot teach. The 6-9, 212-pound wing has one of the best step-throughs in all of college basketball already, and it helps him navigate to his spots at will. He's too big, too strong, too fast and too good for just about everybody. Koa Peat, Arizona: Speaking of too strong. Welcome to the gun show, Koa Peat. The shredded Arizona forward has bulldozed just about anybody in his path in the early-going, while mixing in some soft-touch midrange jumpers and eight dimes through his first two games. Peat is a beast who looks like a man amongst boys, even though he's one of the youngest players on the floor. Peat is just instant production every single night. That's invaluable for freshmen.

In the mix: Massamba Diop, Arizona State; Kingston Flemings, Houston; Shon Abaev, Cincinnati; Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor; Brayden Burries, Arizona; Isaiah Johnson, Colorado; Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona; Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Deep-cut sleeper: Killyan Toure, Iowa State

The skinny: This Big 12 group is absurd. You have the starpower at the top, mixed with a ton of known commodities and pleasant surprises. There are at least a dozen Big 12 freshmen who already look like needle-movers for their respective teams. Diop is of the biggest early vaulters. The 7-1 Arizona State freshman just moves ... differently. The Senegal native has to prove it against better competition, but hitting between-the-legs, stepback triples immediately garners a second look.

International flavor alive and well in the Big Ten

Frontrunners

Hannes Steinbach, Washington: The German product already looks like the best player on Washington's team, which is saying something, because Wesley Yates is a beast and Desmond Claude has over 1,200 collegiate points on his resume. The 6-11 big man had a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double against Baylor. He is utterly relentless on the boards, and he's impressed evaluators with his suction-cup hands in pick-and-rolls and his willingness to stick his face in the fan. Could he post a 20-20 game this year? It feels in the range of potential outcomes. David Mirkovic, Illinois: Mirkovic has been a blast, posting back-to-back double-doubles and doing it with real flair and creativity. The burly 6-9 Montenegrin forward can pass, dribble, shoot and rebound, and Illinois' offense has been ridiculous with him on the floor. Mirkovic gives off some Alperen Sengun vibes, especially with his fearless, somewhat outlandish passes. Trey McKenney, Michigan: Dusty May's bigs get a ton of deserved love, but Michigan elevates into a new zip code if McKenney can be one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten Oakland. That will play! Michigan is loaded with talent, but there's also opportunity on this depth chart for McKenney to dispatch some veterans ahead of him in the perceived pecking order. Kayden Mingo, Penn State: Mingo has wasted no time getting to work. The top-rated recruit in Penn State history is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The one knock could be Penn State's record. Can Mingo's production and tape so clearly outshine the other Big Ten freshmen who are on winning teams? Keaton Wagler, Illinois: The 6-6 guard was an under-the-radar recruit who has worked his way into Illinois' starting lineup because he doesn't make mistakes. Illini coach Brad Underwood has handed him the keys to the point guard job, and Wagler's size, shooting, offensive rebounding and defense are all strong attributes. It's not always flashy, but Wagler is a steadying force.

In the mix: Cam Ward, Michigan State; Darius Adams, Maryland; Denis Badalau, Rutgers; Melih Tunca, Penn State; JJ Mandaquit, Washington; Trent Sisley, Indiana; Braden Frager, Nebraska

Deep-cut sleeper: Jordan Scott, Michigan State

The skinny: The preseason outlook was definitely grim for most of the Big Ten freshmen. Steinbach and Mirkovic looking like straight-up dudes changes the complexion significantly. Michigan State also has to feel great about where Ward and Scott are trending. Indiana is in the same boat with Sisley. The 6-8, 225-pound forward was well-schooled at powerhouse Montverde Academy and knows how to impact winning. Darian DeVries already trusts him to play multiple positions, and he came off the bench to deliver 15 points, five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes in Sunday's 100-77 romp over Marquette. Sisley's combination of size, handle, cutting and shooting gives him a ton of attributes that all the best role players possess.

The Big East favorite is on the mend

Frontrunners

Stefan Vaaks, Providence: When Providence needed a bucket late in regulation against Virginia Tech, Kim English ran a play for Vaaks. That was noticeable. The 6-7 freshman wing has drilled seven 3-pointers already, and he has quickly asserted himself as one of the Friars' best offensive players. He's already earned the trust to operate in pick-and-rolls. Vaaks' days of coming off the bench are numbered. Acaden Lewis, Villanova: No Big East freshman has a bigger role than Lewis right now, and his slashing, aggressive drives will certainly help out this Villanova offense. He rebounded after getting benched against BYU with a 21-point showing on just 13 shots against Queens on Saturday. When Lewis is playing downhill, he's a menace. Braylon Mullins, UConn: Mullins, the preseason Big East Freshman of the Year, is healing up after an ankle injury. He's expected to return in a couple weeks, and there's more than enough room for him to get back into this race. The sharpshooting freshman will have to incorporate back into a humming offense, but when healthy, Mullins should shred nets in this scheme.

In the mix: Najai Hines, Seton Hall; Nigel James Jr., Marquette

Deep-cut sleeper: Jamier Jones, Providence

The skinny: Mullins, Lewis and Vaaks are the headliners, but keep an eye on Hines at Seton Hall. He's dubbed "Baby Shaq," and he posted 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes in Monday's 82-59 win over Fairfield. Hines looks the part and could play his way into this race.