It has taken just two games for TCU to reap the benefits of what life is like when Robbie Avila is on your basketball team. TCU's offense rolled for 1.21 points per possession in Tuesday's win over No. 17 Miami. Avila drained a couple 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in 25 minutes. Micah Robinson, not Avila, was the star of the show, but Avila's mere presence is forcing defenses to guard TCU so much differently.

The Horned Frogs shot 14-for-17 at the rim against a Miami front line that is supposed to be one of the most intimidating in the sport. Through 109 possessions with Avila on the floor, TCU is now shooting a whopping 64% at the rim and 45% from 3-point range. The threat of Avila's jumper is pulling shot-blockers out of the paint, and his high-feel decision-making has added another layer that this TCU offense needed. TCU now has two plus passers in Avila and point guard Brock Harding, who had nine assists and just one turnover against Miami. They grease the wheel for this TCU club and allow a beast forward like Xavier Edmonds or a jumbo breakout wing like Robinson to be the best versions of themselves as downhill, score-first threats.

College basketball picks: Predictions for Duke vs. UConn, Virginia vs. Marquette, more top games Wednesday Isaac Trotter

Defensively, TCU coach Jamie Dixon has to make some concessions, but it's worth it for what's happening on the other side of the floor. TCU has finished as a top-25 offense on KenPom just once since 2002. That looks like it is going to change this year with Avila in the fold.

TCU could sniff another 80-piece in a Thanksgiving Day clash against Creighton.

The Big Ten needs to flip this in a hurry

The Big Ten is off to a 15-25 start against top-100 teams this season. It's the worst winning percentage of any high-major league, so far.

Big 12 : 18-18

: 18-18 SEC : 18-12

: 18-12 Big East: 15-13

15-13 ACC : 12-19

: 12-19 Big Ten: 15-25

There was a stretch during Tuesday's jam-packed slate where it felt like the Big Ten dumped a pot of chili in the walkway. Michigan got destroyed by Creighton, 99-73, and now sits 3-3 on the young season. That matches the worst six-game start for a reigning champion in the last 40 years of college hoops.

DePaul, armed with DeHaul, has a better basketball team than Purdue right now. The Blue Demons handed Purdue its third loss of the season in a 65-56 slobberknocker. DePaul is now higher-rated than Purdue on KenPom for the first time since 2005-06, Matt Painter's first season. Oh, and Ohio State fumbled away a golden opportunity to upset No. 14 Vanderbilt. The Buckeyes were in control until a 13-3 run from the 'Dores to close it out. Same 'ole, same 'ole for both Mark Byington and Jake Diebler in Winning Time. Vanderbilt was elite in crunch time last year, ranking sixth-best amongst high-major teams with a +35 net rating in the final five minutes of games where the margin is within five points, per CBB Analytics. Ohio State was on the opposite side of the spectrum, finishing with a -12 net rating during crunch time last season.

All three of those scores came across the ticker within an hour of each other to cap off a less-than-inspiring showing from the Big Ten.

Expectations weren't that high for Wisconsin, but the Badgers are a mess offensively right now without Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. Maryland is just OK. Will team hugs make jumpers go in? Iowa will be fine, but it'll also regret two last-second losses to Creighton and Virginia Tech.

This conference still has good teams. Illinois has been one of the best three or four clubs in America this year with a record-breaking offense. Quentin Coleman is making a run at Freshman of the Year, Andrej Stojakovic is making a run at National Player of the Year and All-American David Mirkovic is waiting in the wings to make his season debut. UCLA is talented. Michigan State is Michigan State. Minnesota, USC and the Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers look improved. Nebraska just keeps winning basketball games because Fred Hoiberg is good at what he does.

Michigan matches worst start by reigning national champion in last 40 years: Why pressure is on Mike Boynton Cameron Salerno

The onus really falls on Michigan and Purdue to get their acts together. Michigan's defense was an iron fortress in 2026 and a fragile shack in 2027. It has no depth and very little bite right now. Purdue's talent level is not off-the-charts good this season. Painter put a ton of trust into big man Daniel Jacobsen and point guard Omer Mayer to usher in a new era. Purdue got four fouls and three points from that duo in Tuesday's loss to DePaul.

The Big Ten had six teams earn top-five seeds last year in the NCAA Tournament. If non-conference play is any indication, I wouldn't expect that to happen again in 2027.

Stars of the night

There was so much basketball going on. Here are three guys who changed the games on Tuesday.

Arizona big man Motiejus Krivas: This dude is a problem. The 7-foot-2 center had 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks in Arizona's romp over Providence in the Maui Invitational semifinals. Krivas has separated from Duke's Patrick Ngongba as the best big man in America. He is a total enforcer on both ends of the floor. His passing is so much better this year. He can step out and drill a pick-and-pop 3-pointer now. He's even more athletic, agile and strong. The game is slowing down for Krivas, and he's playing like a lottery pick.

Budd Clark, Ole Miss: How do you not love this guy? Clark is all of 5-foot-10 on a good day, and yet, was the baddest dude on the floor in Ole Miss' big comeback win over BYU in Maui. Clark was a menace on defense, getting into the gaps and ripping the ball away from BYU's overmatched ball-handlers time and time again. He finished with 20 points, five assists and five steals. He's a warrior of a competitor and gives much-improved Ole Miss a real edge.

Dylan Mingo, Baylor: Mingo's shot mechanics are so wonky right now, but his mental toughness is off the charts. Alabama dorked Mingo on Tuesday, basically hiding in the paint and daring him to shoot uncontested jumpers. He stepped up and drilled three 3-pointers and went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in the Bears' 68-63 win. Oh, and he changed the game with his defense. Tough dude.