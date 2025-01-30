Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Georgia Southern 11-10, Troy 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Monday, Troy earned a 70-61 victory over Southern Miss. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Georgia Southern's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell to Marshall 71-67.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Troy is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for Georgia Southern, their loss dropped their record down to 11-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Georgia Southern against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-12 ATS record can't hold a candle to Troy's 12-6-1.

Odds

Troy is a big 12.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Troy.