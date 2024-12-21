Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Georgia State 4-7, Troy 7-4

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:33 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:33 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

Troy is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off at 4:33 p.m. ET at Trojan Arena. The timing is sure in the Trojans' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Panthers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Troy is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on LaGrange to the tune of 105-60 on Tuesday. With that victory, the Trojans brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Troy was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Georgia State was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that's exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by Auburn on the road and fell 100-59.

Georgia State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick McMullen, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Cesare Edwards, who earned 15 points along with seven rebounds. McMullen continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Toneari Lane, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

Troy is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Georgia State when the teams last played back in February, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win. Will Troy repeat their success, or does Georgia State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia State.