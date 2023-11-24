Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Grambling 2-4, Troy 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be playing at home against the Grambling Tigers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Trojan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Troy pushed their score all the way to 86 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bearkats by a score of 88-86.

Meanwhile, Grambling's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 86-68 fall against the Bearkats.

The Trojans now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Troy is a big 9.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

