Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Louisiana 8-7, Troy 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Louisiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Ragin Cajuns earned a 85-77 victory over the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, Troy waltzed into their match Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They secured a 66-62 W over the Mountaineers.

The Ragin Cajuns now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Trojans, they pushed their record up to 9-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Louisiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Louisiana's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-1-1 record against the spread vs Troy over their last seven matchups.

Odds

Troy is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.