Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-8, Troy 7-6

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Trojan Arena. The timing is sure in Troy's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while Old Dominion has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, Troy's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Chanticleers by a score of 72-65. That's two games straight that Troy has won by exactly seven points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Old Dominion last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Jaguars by a score of 61-59. Old Dominion found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Trojans' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-6. As for the Monarchs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Troy have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given Troy's sizeable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

Troy beat Old Dominion 78-71 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Troy repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.