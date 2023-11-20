Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Sam Houston 1-3, Troy 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be playing at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Trojan Arena. Sam Houston took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Troy proved on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 111-46 win over the Eagles. With Troy ahead 58-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 70-67.

Davon Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Damon Nicholas Jr., who scored 9 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The win got the Trojans back to even at 2-2. As for the Bearkats, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.