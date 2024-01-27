Who's Playing
South Alabama Jaguars @ Troy Trojans
Current Records: South Alabama 10-10, Troy 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
What to Know
Troy is 2-8 against South Alabama since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Trojan Arena. Troy will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Last Wednesday, the Trojans earned a 78-65 win over the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Alabama on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warhawks. South Alabama has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Trojans have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.
Troy couldn't quite finish off South Alabama when the teams last played last Thursday and fell 74-71. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.
- Jan 18, 2024 - South Alabama 74 vs. Troy 71
- Feb 09, 2023 - Troy 61 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 28, 2023 - South Alabama 77 vs. Troy 60
- Jan 29, 2022 - Troy 77 vs. South Alabama 68
- Jan 27, 2022 - South Alabama 82 vs. Troy 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - South Alabama 58 vs. Troy 51
- Feb 11, 2021 - South Alabama 73 vs. Troy 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Troy 63
- Feb 07, 2020 - South Alabama 70 vs. Troy 66
- Feb 23, 2019 - South Alabama 68 vs. Troy 52