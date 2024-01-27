Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: South Alabama 10-10, Troy 12-8

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Troy is 2-8 against South Alabama since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Trojan Arena. Troy will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans earned a 78-65 win over the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Alabama on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warhawks. South Alabama has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Trojans have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Troy couldn't quite finish off South Alabama when the teams last played last Thursday and fell 74-71. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.