Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Southern Miss 9-11, Troy 12-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Trojan Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Troy took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against South Alabama by a score of 65-55.

Troy smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss earned a 67-59 win over Louisiana on Saturday.

Troy's victory bumped their record up to 12-7. As for Southern Miss, their win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy and Southern Miss were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January of 2024, but Troy came up empty-handed after a 64-63 defeat. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Southern Miss has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Troy.