Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Troy looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against Texas State.

If Troy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, Texas State will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Texas State 7-12, Troy 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Troy is heading back home. The Troy Trojans and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Troy last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 64-63 to the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Texas State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 79-72 to the Red Wolves. Texas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Trojans' defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Bobcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Troy is a big 8.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Troy and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.