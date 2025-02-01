Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: UL Monroe 5-17, Troy 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:33 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:33 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Troy Trojans' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the UL Monroe Warhawks at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Thursday, Troy beat Georgia Southern 81-74.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe made the experts look like fools on Thursday as the team pulled off a huge upset of South Alabama. They managed a 62-58 victory over the Jaguars. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warhawks.

Troy's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-7. As for UL Monroe, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-17.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy took their win against UL Monroe in their previous matchup on January 15th by a conclusive 77-58. Will Troy repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.