Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: UL Monroe 5-17, Troy 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Troy. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the UL Monroe Warhawks at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Thursday, Troy beat Georgia Southern 81-74.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe made the experts look like fools on Thursday as the team pulled off a huge upset of South Alabama. They snuck past the Jaguars with a 62-58 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warhawks.

Troy pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for UL Monroe, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-17.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy took their win against UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 77-58. Will Troy repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Troy is a big 16.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.