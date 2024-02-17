Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: UL Monroe 10-14, Troy 17-9

What to Know

UL Monroe and the Trojans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. UL Monroe pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 12.5-point favorite Trojans.

UL Monroe entered their tilt with the Golden Eagles with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Warhawks walked away with a 68-59 win over the Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Troy's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Wolves. Troy didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Warhawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe came up short against the Trojans when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-78. Can UL Monroe avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Troy is a big 12.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Troy and UL Monroe both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.