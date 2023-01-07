Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Troy

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-7; Troy 10-6

What to Know

The Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Trojan Arena. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Arkansas State will be looking to regain their footing.

The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy took their contest against Old Dominion 78-71.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 63-45 margin.

Troy's win brought them up to 10-6 while the Red Wolves' defeat pulled them down to 9-7. The Trojans are 6-3 after wins this year, and Arkansas State is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Troy have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.