Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Troy
Current Records: Arkansas State 9-7; Troy 10-6
What to Know
The Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Trojan Arena. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Arkansas State will be looking to regain their footing.
The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy took their contest against Old Dominion 78-71.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 63-45 margin.
Troy's win brought them up to 10-6 while the Red Wolves' defeat pulled them down to 9-7. The Trojans are 6-3 after wins this year, and Arkansas State is 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Troy have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Troy 79 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arkansas State 78 vs. Troy 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Troy 68
- Feb 09, 2019 - Troy 84 vs. Arkansas State 79
- Jan 12, 2019 - Troy 90 vs. Arkansas State 85
- Feb 08, 2018 - Troy 89 vs. Arkansas State 83
- Mar 02, 2017 - Troy 81 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arkansas State 82 vs. Troy 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - Troy 71 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Troy 81