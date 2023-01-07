Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Troy

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-7; Troy 10-6

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Trojan Arena. Troy should still be feeling good after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to get back in the win column.

Arkansas State ended up a good deal behind the South Alabama Jaguars when they played on Thursday, losing 63-45.

Meanwhile, the Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Trojans proved too difficult a challenge. Troy walked away with a 78-71 victory.

Arkansas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Arkansas State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Arkansas State is now 9-7 while Troy sits at 10-6. The Trojans are 6-3 after wins this season, and the Red Wolves are 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Trojans are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.