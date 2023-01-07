Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Troy
Current Records: Arkansas State 9-7; Troy 10-6
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Trojan Arena. Troy should still be feeling good after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to get back in the win column.
Arkansas State ended up a good deal behind the South Alabama Jaguars when they played on Thursday, losing 63-45.
Meanwhile, the Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Trojans proved too difficult a challenge. Troy walked away with a 78-71 victory.
Arkansas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Arkansas State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Arkansas State is now 9-7 while Troy sits at 10-6. The Trojans are 6-3 after wins this season, and the Red Wolves are 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Trojans are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Troy have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Troy 79 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arkansas State 78 vs. Troy 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Troy 68
- Feb 09, 2019 - Troy 84 vs. Arkansas State 79
- Jan 12, 2019 - Troy 90 vs. Arkansas State 85
- Feb 08, 2018 - Troy 89 vs. Arkansas State 83
- Mar 02, 2017 - Troy 81 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arkansas State 82 vs. Troy 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - Troy 71 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Troy 81