The No. 13 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-19) and the No. 5 seed Troy Trojans (19-12) match up in the second round of the 2023 Sun Belt Tournament on Thursday afternoon. The Red Wolves blew out Coastal Carolina 86-69 on Feb. 28 in the first round. Meanwhile, Troy heads into this game on a two-game win streak. On Feb. 24, the Trojans also beat Coastal Carolina 95-74. The winner moves on to face No. 4 seed James Madison in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Tipoff from Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 7-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Troy, odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Troy vs. Arkansas State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arkansas State vs. Troy spread: Trojans -7

Arkansas State vs. Troy State over/under: 133.5 points

Arkansas State vs. Troy money line: Trojans -345, Red Wolves +270

ARST: Red Wolves are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall

TROY: Trojans are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game

Why Arkansas State can cover

Senior forward Omar El-Sheikh is a powerful and mobile force in the frontcourt. The native of Egypt is third in the Sun Belt in rebounds (9.7) with 11.5 points per game. He's recorded 12 doubles-doubles on the season. In the first-round win, El-Sheikh had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. has been a floor-spacing threat from the outside. Ford has a reliable jumper and scans the floor well as a playmaker. The Illinois native averages 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's put up at least 20 points and four 3-pointers in two of his last four games. On Feb. 28, Ford Jr. racked up 25 points, five assists and went 4-of-4 from downtown.

Why Troy can cover

Senior forward Zay Williams is an athletic difference-maker in the frontcourt. Williams sets great screens to open things up and finishes strong around the rim. The Alabama native leads the team in both points (12.1) and rebounds (7). He's recorded at least 15 points and seven boards in four of his last eight games. On Feb. 11, Williams logged 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Junior guard Christyon Eugene knows how to create space and be a scoring asset on the perimeter. Eugene has good range and a quick release, shooting 40% from downtown. The Texas native logs 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He has dropped 16-plus in three of his last four outings. In his last game, Eugene finished with 19 points, four steals and went 5-of-10 from 3-point land.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 135 points.

