Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Troy
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 11-18; Troy 18-12
What to Know
The Troy Trojans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Troy and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Trojan Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Trojans winning the first 69-59 at home and Coastal Carolina taking the second 73-63.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Troy sidestepped the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks for an 82-78 victory.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Wednesday, falling 76-68.
Troy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Trojans' win brought them up to 18-12 while the Chanticleers' defeat pulled them down to 11-18. Troy is 11-6 after wins this season, and Coastal Carolina is 7-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Trojans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won nine out of their last 14 games against Troy.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 73 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 06, 2022 - Troy 69 vs. Coastal Carolina 59
- Mar 06, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 86 vs. Troy 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Troy 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 75 vs. Troy 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 70 vs. Troy 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 90 vs. Troy 81
- Feb 20, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 90 vs. Troy 60
- Dec 19, 2019 - Troy 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - Troy 74 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Jan 03, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 88 vs. Troy 75
- Feb 15, 2018 - Troy 66 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Troy 73
- Feb 18, 2017 - Troy 87 vs. Coastal Carolina 78