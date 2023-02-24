Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Troy

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 11-18; Troy 18-12

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Troy and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Trojan Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Trojans winning the first 69-59 at home and Coastal Carolina taking the second 73-63.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Troy sidestepped the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks for an 82-78 victory.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Wednesday, falling 76-68.

Troy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Trojans' win brought them up to 18-12 while the Chanticleers' defeat pulled them down to 11-18. Troy is 11-6 after wins this season, and Coastal Carolina is 7-10 after losses.

The Trojans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 10-point favorite.

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won nine out of their last 14 games against Troy.