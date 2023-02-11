Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Troy

Current Records: Louisiana 20-5; Troy 15-11

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are 1-10 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Trojans have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Trojan Arena. Troy is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Troy sidestepped the South Alabama Jaguars for a 61-57 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Troy, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the contest between Louisiana and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Ragin Cajuns falling 82-71.

Troy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 20-5. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 11 games against Troy.