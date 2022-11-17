Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Troy

Current Records: Merrimack 1-1; Troy 3-0

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will square off against the Merrimack Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Trojans netted a 79-72 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Monday. Troy can attribute much of their success to Aamer Muhammad, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six dimes, and Christyon Eugene, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Merrimack and the Clark Cougars last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Merrimack wrapped it up with a 64-48 victory at home.

The wins brought Troy up to 3-0 and Merrimack to 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans enter the matchup with 7.9 steals per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Warriors have allowed their opponents an average of 11.5 steals per game, the 354th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.