Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Troy

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-5; Troy 9-6

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. The Monarchs and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Trojan Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday Old Dominion capped 2022 off with a 70-66 win over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but on Saturday Troy capped 2022 off with a 55-52 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

Old Dominion is expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Old Dominion's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Old Dominion up to 9-5 and Troy to 9-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Monarchs come into the game boasting the 20th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. But the Trojans rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.3 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Trojans are a 5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.