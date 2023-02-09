Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Troy

Current Records: South Alabama 11-13; Troy 13-11

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Troy Trojans at 8:15 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Jaguars beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 72-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Troy sidestepped the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats for a 68-64 victory.

South Alabama is now 11-13 while the Trojans sit at 13-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: South Alabama comes into the game boasting the 17th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. But Troy ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Troy.