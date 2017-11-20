Trump calls LaVar Ball 'very ungrateful', says son's shoplifting not big deal to father

President Trump isn't done stoking the currently one-sided Twitter feud between he and LaVar Ball.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr. Trump said Ball was "unaccepting" of what he did to expedite his son's legal process after being caught for shoplifting in China, adding that he "should have left them in jail!" But he wasn't done there!

Trump followed that up Sunday evening with another shot at Ball, accusing the father of LiAngelo, one of the three UCLA players who shoplifted in China, of not taking the crime seriously.

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Although the three UCLA freshmen were detained and forced to stay at their lakeside hotel under supervision by Chinese authorities, none of them were ever in jail. And while some reports indicated the trio could serve up to 10 years of jail time, an ESPN report from Arash Markazi, who was in China reporting at the time of the incident, indicated the three would have been in China only 1-2 weeks, and Trump's intervention merely expedited the legal process. A jail sentence, much less a lengthy one, would have been unlikely.

It’s important to note that he was never in jail. He was staying at a luxury lakeside hotel with two teammates for a week. Multiple sources on the ground with knowledge of the situation said they would be going home in 1-2 weeks. https://t.co/ZAVxyBNKzu — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 18, 2017

My sources on this story had said from the beginning that the players would only be in Hangzhou for a week, maybe two. There was never a chance of a lengthy stay or prison term. Trump's involvement, I'm told, expedited their release. There was no need to make this a bigger story. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 14, 2017

The three UCLA players thanked Mr. Trump upon their arrival to the U.S. in their first public comments after Trump indirectly asked for acknowledgement on Twitter for his involvement in getting the trio back home. However LaVar hasn't been as complimentary, telling ESPN earlier this week that he was no help to him in the process.

"What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing," LaVar told ESPN. "Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

It's probably safe to say the LaVar Ball-Donald Trump feud is far from over. The only question is, what's next?