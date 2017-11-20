Trump calls LaVar Ball 'very ungrateful', says son's shoplifting not big deal to father
Trump again says he should have left LiAngelo Ball in China
President Trump isn't done stoking the currently one-sided Twitter feud between he and LaVar Ball.
On Sunday afternoon, Mr. Trump said Ball was "unaccepting" of what he did to expedite his son's legal process after being caught for shoplifting in China, adding that he "should have left them in jail!" But he wasn't done there!
Trump followed that up Sunday evening with another shot at Ball, accusing the father of LiAngelo, one of the three UCLA players who shoplifted in China, of not taking the crime seriously.
Although the three UCLA freshmen were detained and forced to stay at their lakeside hotel under supervision by Chinese authorities, none of them were ever in jail. And while some reports indicated the trio could serve up to 10 years of jail time, an ESPN report from Arash Markazi, who was in China reporting at the time of the incident, indicated the three would have been in China only 1-2 weeks, and Trump's intervention merely expedited the legal process. A jail sentence, much less a lengthy one, would have been unlikely.
The three UCLA players thanked Mr. Trump upon their arrival to the U.S. in their first public comments after Trump indirectly asked for acknowledgement on Twitter for his involvement in getting the trio back home. However LaVar hasn't been as complimentary, telling ESPN earlier this week that he was no help to him in the process.
"What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing," LaVar told ESPN. "Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."
It's probably safe to say the LaVar Ball-Donald Trump feud is far from over. The only question is, what's next?
-
Watch the Cayman Islands Classic live
Cincinnati and Iowa highlight an impressive inaugural field for the Cayman lslands Classic
-
Trump calls out LaVar on Twitter
The president didn't take kindly to not getting a thank-you from LaVar
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings
Southern California, ranked No. 8 in Sunday's Top 25 (and one), travels to face Vanderbilt...
-
Five-star Simons eligible for NBA draft
Simons, 18, is a former Louisville pledge who is suddenly eligible for the upcoming draft
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 in an easy win vs. Southern.
-
LiAngelo scrutiny now as loud as LaVar
If LiAngelo Ball didn't come from a famous family, we might think differently of him
Add a Comment