Trump calls out LaVar Ball on Twitter, says he should have left LiAngelo in China
The president didn't take kindly to not getting a thank-you from LaVar
The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived. Donald Trump has called out LaVar Ball on Twitter, and the world has now been completely turned upside down.
On Friday, LaVar Ball responded with, "Who?" when asked about Donald Trump and his involvement in getting his son, LiAngelo, back from China following his shoplifting run-in in a foreign country. That, along with his other comments, were enough to apparently draw a response from the President.
"What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing," LaVar told ESPN. "Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."
After getting the three UCLA freshmen who were detained for shoplifting back to the U.S., Trump sought a public apology from the trio and got it upon the players' first comments back in the States. LaVar, however, is a different story.
