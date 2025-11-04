College basketball is officially underway, and sports fans will be treated to several more must-see matchups on Tuesday, including the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils taking on the Texas Longhorns at 8:45 p.m. ET in the Dick Vitale Invitational. According to the latest college basketball odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Blue Devils are 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Elsewhere on Tuesday's college basketball schedule, the Iowa Hawkeyes (-19.5) host the Robert Morris Colonials at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Stanford Cardinal (-11.5) play host to the Portland State Vikings at 10 p.m. ET. Three college basketball picks, including Duke, Iowa and Stanford, are part of a college basketball parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out 6-1.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It finished last season on a 229-169 roll (+1805) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model also ranks in the 99.5th percentile in a major bracket contest after correctly calling every Elite Eight and Final Four team last year. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Three CBB betting picks for Tuesday, Nov. 4 (odds subject to change):

Duke (-8.5) vs. Texas

Iowa (-19.5) vs. Robert Morris

Stanford (-11.5) vs. Portland State

Combining the model's three picks into a CBB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +600 (risk $100 to win $600).

Duke (-8.5) vs. Texas (-112, DraftKings)

Duke has won each of its past five meetings against the Longhorns, covering the spread in four of those five games. The Blue Devils lost a lot of talent from a season ago, but they also brought in one of the nation's top-ranked recruiting classes, including brothers Cayden and Cameron Boozer. The Blue Devils will also have the majority of the crowd behind them as this game is being played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. SportsLine's model is projecting that Duke will cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

Iowa (-19.5) vs. Robert Morris (-112, DraftKings)



The Hawkeyes are set to break in the majority of their roster on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman forward Cooper Koch is the only player on Iowa's roster to have previously played for the Hawkeyes. Robert Morris has lost 10 straight against an opponent from the Big Ten, and SportsLine's advanced computer model is projecting the Hawkeyes to cruise to a 91-66 victory, helping Iowa cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

Stanford (-11.5) vs. Portland State (-105, DraftKings)

The Cardinal are a perfect 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games against an opponent in the Big Sky conference. Stanford will also enter this contest confident after picking up a 78-70 win over Oregon in an exhibition last Thursday. SportsLine's model is calling for Stanford to secure an 82-63 win on Tuesday, as the Cardinal cover the spread in 67% of simulations.