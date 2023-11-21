Halftime Report

Bradley is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-36 lead against Tulane.

Bradley entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it three, or will Tulane step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Bradley 3-0, Tulane 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Tulane has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Bradley Braves at 10:30 p.m. ET at JSerra Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.7% better than the opposition, a fact Tulane proved on Friday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 92-57 win over the Hornets.

Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sion James led the charge by scoring 21 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Kevin Cross, who scored 17 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, Bradley had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Texans as the Braves made off with a 86-63 victory. With that win, Bradley brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Almar Atlason out in front who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 1 assists. Christian Davis was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Green Wave pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Braves, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Tulane is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulane have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bradley is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

