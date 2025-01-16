Halftime Report

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: FAU 9-8, Tulane 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave have the home-court advantage, but the Owls are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The experts predicted FAU would be headed in after a victory, but UAB made sure that didn't happen. FAU fell 81-76 to UAB on Sunday.

Despite their loss, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. KyKy Tandy, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. Tandy had some trouble finding his footing against Charlotte on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Glenn, who had 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tulane posted their closest win since January 21, 2024 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past South Florida 73-70.

Tulane's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Asher Woods, who posted 15 points along with two steals. The dominant performance also gave Woods a new career-high in threes (three). Rowan Brumbaugh was another key player, posting 13 points plus five assists and two steals.

FAU's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Tulane, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

FAU was able to grind out a solid victory over Tulane in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 79-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

FAU has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last year.