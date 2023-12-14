Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Furman 5-5, Tulane 6-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Furman might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, a fact Furman proved. They put a hurting on the Bruins at home to the tune of 100-58.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Tulane's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 106-76. Tulane didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tulane's loss came about despite a quality game from Kolby King, who scored 18 points.

The Paladins pushed their record up to 5-5 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Green Wave, their loss dropped their record down to 6-2.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Furman has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've nailed 52% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.