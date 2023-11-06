Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Nicholls State 0-0, Tulane 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will host the Nicholls State Colonels to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.

A deciding factor in this game could be offensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Nicholls State finished last season ranked 60th in the nation in offensive rebounds, having averaged 11.7 per game. Tulane, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 349th with 6.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Nicholls State finished on the right side of .500 (16-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Tulane also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-10.

Nicholls State will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 17-point underdog. They finished last season with a 7-17-2 record against the spread.

Nicholls State came up short against Tulane when the teams last played back in December of 2017, falling 76-69. Can Nicholls State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 17-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.