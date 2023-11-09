Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-0, Tulane 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will be playing at home against the Northwestern State Demons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Tulane took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 91-81 victory over the Colonels.

Tulane got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kolby King out in front who earned 22 points along with 3 steals. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 29.7% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern State proved on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Crusaders 101-54 at home. With Northwestern State ahead 58-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Green Wave and the Demons both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Thursday.

Everything came up roses for Tulane against Northwestern State when the teams last played back in November of 2019 as the squad secured a 79-52 victory. Will Tulane repeat their success, or does Northwestern State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.